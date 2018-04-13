Mzuzu police have arrested innocent Mwimbingu, Director of New Dawn Secondary School for allegedly swindling money meant for Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination fee.

Speaking in an interview, Mzuzu Police Station Public Relations Officer, Paul Tembo said the suspect was arrested following complaints by the school students who paid for their examination fee for MSCE.

“He is suspected of swindling money amounting to K1.285 million belonging to 39 students from his school who are supposed to sit for this year’s Malawi School Certificate of Education,” he said.

He added that the suspect was arrested on April 9, 2018 and was charged with the offence of obtaining money through false pretense.

“He is set to appear in count on 12 April 2018 to answer charges of obtaining money through false pretense,” said Tembo.

The suspect, Innocent Mwimbingu, 35 hails from Mwenechilunga village, T/A Kyungu in Karonga district.