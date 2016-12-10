Members of Parliament (MPs) in the northern province of Malawi have for the first time come together and formulated a group called northern block.

The group which is expected to hold a press conference today (Saturday) in the evening hours believe that it will end all political problems rocking the region.

The group is chaired by the Rumphi east law maker Kamlepo Kaluwa.

Some of the leaders include vice chair James Mnthali, treasurer Agnes Nyalonje and Harry Mkandawire, Secretary Frank Mwenefumbo, Central Executive Committee include Enoch Chihana, Ephraim Chiume, Mzomera Ngwira, Khumbo Kachali, Commodious Nyirenda, Chinthu Phiri, Raph Mhone, Olipa Muyawa and Chilenga among others.

Information confided to Maravi Post reveals that civil society organizations, religious and traditional leaders in the region are also in support of the group’s ideas.

Some of the problems which the group is ready to look after include quarter system of selecting students to public universities, equal opportunities and development.

Meanwhile, some political pundits have welcomed the idea and describing it as the only hope for the north.