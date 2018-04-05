LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s National Youth Network on Climate Change (NYNCC) with its partners will on April 16 to 18 this year host the first ever national youth conference on climate change at Crossroads Hotel in the capital Lilongwe.

The conference is expected to invigorate youth ideas on how local and international legal framework can meet their participation in mitigating effects of climate change.

With the theme titled; “Integrating youth in climate change negotiation, sustainable adaptation and mitigation action, the conference will attract over 100 youth across the nation and beyond.

Vitumbiko Chinoko, the confernce’s steering committee chairperson told The Maravi Post in an interview that the gathering will give youth opportunities to explore ways on climate change mitigation measures.

Chinoko who is also Care international’ Southern Africa Advocacy and Partnership coordinator disclosed that for the first time youth will appreciate Malawi’s commitment on international protocols tackling climate change.

He therefore expects the conference to draw the roadmap on how youth will be fully participate in the implementation of legal framework on addressing effects of climate change.

“This is the first youth conference tackling climate change which will be an opportunity for the country to draw ideas from young people. The conference therefore invites all youths from all corners of the country.

“The outcome of the meeting will be put into one document which might be used while aligning the ideas to already existing legal framework that address effects of climate which youth will be on the driving seat,” assures Chinoko.