Women and Sports Commission under the Malawi Olympics Committee has urged women, especially housewives in the country to venture into various sporting disciplines to promote healthy life in their families.

The call was made Saturday when the Commission organised a Women and Sports Open Day at Katoto ground in Mzuzu.

Chairperson for Women and Sports Commission, Georgina Msowoya said in an interview that if women become active in sports, it would be easier for their family members especially children to follow suit.

“A woman is responsible for her home and if she is the first person to be involved in sporting activities then we are assured of having healthier families in our communities,” she said.

Chairperson for Women and Sports in Mzuzu, Emily Ghambi said women ought to participate in sports to avoid being attacked by diseases.

“As a Commission, we realised that women who just stay in their homes are prone to various diseases that could be avoided by participating in sports,” she added.

Some of the activities that were lined up to motivate the women at the open day included bottle race, taekwondo, judo, wrestling, netball and women football.