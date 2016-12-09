New York, December 7, 2016: The Government of the Republic of Malawi has with effect from 7th December, 2016, established formal diplomatic relations at Ambassadorial level with the Sultanate of Oman.

Malawi’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Necton Mhura and the Permanent Representative of Oman to the United Nations, Ambassador Khalifa bin Ali Issa Al Harthy, signed a joint communiqué establishing the diplomatic relations on behalf of their respective governments, at a ceremony held at the Permanent Mission of the Sultanate of Oman to the United Nations, in New York.

According to the joint communiqué, the two countries have agreed to work together in “promoting and strengthening relations of friendship and cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other mutual cooperation fields on the basis of equality and mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity as well as non-interference in the internal affairs of each other.”

By establishing the diplomatic ties, Malawi and Oman are convinced that the relations correspond with the national interests of both countries and will contribute to the cooperation and peace in the world.

In his remarks during the signing ceremony, Ambassador Necton Mhura said Malawi and Oman share common values and common interests which will be strengthened by the bilateral relations that have been established.

“Your economy is based on oil and gas, tourism, the fish industry and Agriculture. Our economy, with the exception of oil and gas, is also based on Agriculture and tourism. We also have a significant fish industry on our beautiful Lake Malawi, and a potential oil and gas industry” Ambassador Mhura said, adding that “through the establishment of the relations, Malawi and Oman will learn from each other’s experiences for the benefit of the people of the two countries.”

The signing of the diplomatic relations is in accordance with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of April 18, 1961, and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of April 24, 1963.