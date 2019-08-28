Malawi is on track to meet the sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to end hunger and all forms of malnutrition by 2030.

Minister of Health and Population Jappie Mhango told the media few days after arrival from Congo Brazzaville where Sub Saharan Africa countries adopted a strategic plan to reduce malnutrition by World Health Organisation (WHO).

Mhango said Government has put measures in place that will help to fight malnutrition.

“Government has recruited Principal Nutrition Officers in all districts to ensure that initiatives on nutrition are managed well”. He said.