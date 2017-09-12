Malawians who were victimized during the one party era under the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Government, on Monday asked Government not to compensate the ex-Malawi Young Pioneers (ex-MYPs).

Speaking at a press conference in Mzuzu, the group said Government should instead compensate them as the victims of the ex-MYPs and MCP Government.

According to the leader of the group, under the banner of Malawi Returnees and Political Detainees (Karonga Chapter) Charles Mwenifumbo, said that paying ex-MYPs who played a big role in victimizing them, would increase the victims’ pain.

“We have been asking for Government to compensate us, especially as victims of Government in the one party era, but we are yet to be answered. It will therefore, be painful to us, to see that the ex-MYPs, who victimized us, are compensated with our taxpayers’ money,” said Mwenifumbo.

While concurring with Mwenifumbo, the group’s secretary Chaccobbins Mfula said only their leaders were compensated between 1996 and 1997, with the cash between K5,000 to K25 000 by Government.

The group’s call is in line with what Undule Mwakasungula, a renowned human rights campaigner, who last week made a similar overture to Government.

Mwakasungula said the main opposition MCP should compensate the ex-MYPs and not Government.

However, MCP Deputy Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka, is on record as distancing his Party from Mwakasungula’s call. He said the “ex-MYPs were recruited by the Malawi Government through an Act of Parliament and not the MCP.”

When contacted for comment on the matter, Government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi asked for more time.