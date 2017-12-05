LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Opposition Parliamentarians led by its leader in the national assembly Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on Monday afternoon walked out the august House in protest over the missing of electoral reforms bill on the agenda.

Dr Chakwera who is also the main opposition Malawi Congress Party’ (MCP) rose on point of order soon after announcements from the speaker.

Chakwera was asking why the electoral laws are no where to be seen on order paper and said they can’t proceed without that

In his response, the Leader of house Kondwani Nankhumwa said government will be able to answer that on Tuesday at 9:30am.

Nankhumwa said had no answer at hands but only Minister of Justice Samuel Tembenu who was not in the house.

The response didn’t please the opposition who eventually walked out the house lead by Chakwera walked out.

Only six Peoples Party (PP) MPs including Welani Chilenga, Mganda Chiume, Uladi Mussa, Nyalonje Agnes, Ralph Jooma, Chidanti Malunga and independent lawmakers but seating on opposition Khumbo Kachali and Felix remained in the house.

But after tea break, Nyalonje and Jooma did not attend the session.

Some Independent MPs were also not in he house as well all two AFORD MPs; Enoch Chihana and Frank Mwenefumbo

In his reaction Speaker Richard Msowoya said it was their right in a democracy.

However, deliberations continued with MPs among other discussed on the blood sucking rumors that rocked the country.

Government said has not presented the electoral reforms Bill to Parliament because Cabinet is still “scrutinising” the pieces of legislation.

Meanwhile pressure continues to mount on the government to introduce an electoral reform bill for debate in parliament.

The missing of the bill is now contentious issue in Malawi as the quasi-religious body Public Affairs Committee (PAC)has organized a country wide protests against the failure of government to bring the bill before parliament.

The bill proposes several changes to the current law as the country prepares to hold elections in 2019.

Among the recommendations, the bill proposes the 50+1 system which requires a candidate to gain more than half of the vote.

The system includes run-offs if none of the candidates gets more than 50%.