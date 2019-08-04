Balaka, July 30, 2019: Balaka District Hospital screens an average of 300 women of Cervical Cancer every month which is helping in the fight against the disease.

District Coordinator and National Master Trainer for Cervical Cancer Prevention Programme, Willy Kwenda disclosed this to Malawi News Agency (Mana) in an interview on Monday in Balaka.

“It is estimated that 300 women go for Cervical Cancer screening every month in different facilities. Among the 300, 30 are at risk of developing Cancer and are being treated while 10 are those that are already affected with the disease,” he said.

According to Kwenda, the percentage of patients affected in the district is at a good rate since it has only 2.5 per cent.

He hailed communities under their catchment in Balaka for being cooperative and for welcoming the Cervical Cancer Vaccine project which government is implementing.

“We have seen a lot of girls of nine year olds are coming with parents and guardians to receive the vaccine since we started the programme. This will enable us to reduce the number of Cervical Cancer cases in the district further,” the District Coordinator added.