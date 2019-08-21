By Leo Mkhuwala

The beauty of Malawi’s commercial city of Blantyre will claim a classic appeal that never fades with time, once the innovative 10,000 square meters shopping centre project currently underway completes in the next 18 months.

In its primary architectural stage, the colossal project can be traced at an easily accessible business-friendly, strategic and advantageous location opposite Mwaiwathu Private Hospital, along Magalasi Road, at about 2 kilometers distance from the heart of the city.

Expressing great optimism over the project is the agile team of trustees and management of the fast growing establishment, as they can foresee the new project dicing a special impact on the residents of Blantyre and beyond in pursuit of fast, affordable and quality services without wasting much time driving or travelling to the city’s farthest places in search for excellence.

“Once complete, the project will not only stand out in its appealing beauty but most importantly, it will open doors to new business prospects that arise in tandem with the changing times, whereby, high demand for quality will remain the prime factor,” the management is quoted to have said.

The future aligning progressive sentiments are also echoed by the three virtuous trustees of Pamodzi Settlement Trust, Maaz Karim Batatawala, Abdul Karim Batawalala and Sabina Karim Batawalala.

The imposing project space consists of 5 fast food restaurants; 5 banking ATM’s; 29 stores ranging from 40 square meters (sqm) to 250 sqm by 1, 850 sqm; 2 upper floor executive restaurants and lounges with a dining; terrace and 202 car park spaces.

According to Nesta Banda who is foreman working for PLEM Construction Company, which is building the brand new shopping centre, the project which is estimated to have started in July 2019, is expected to complete in March 2021.