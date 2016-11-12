The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Malawi Parliament on Saturday disclosed its plan of taking the case involving the former President late Bingu wa Mutharika to the National Assembly in order to carry it as a motion.

PAC chairperson Alekeni Menyani who is also the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) law maker said this will make them to start their investigation on the matter.

Menyani told the media that his committee was failing to handle the case because their hands were tied. However, he did not elaborate.

“We have now finalize our preparation on the matter as PAC. What we shall do is to take the matter to Parliament and ask the movers of the motion to carry it,” said Menyani.

According to PAC chairperson, his committee has already identified the partners to help them in their investigation.

There have been allegations made by opposition Members of Parliament who ordered that funds stashed in offshore accounts belonging to the ex- President should be brought back and utilized towards recovering the country’s ailing economy.