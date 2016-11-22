MZUZU-(MaraviPost)—Malawi minister of agriculture George Chaponda, who has been making headlines in the country’s media following reports that he was masterminding corrupt maize deal, is now in the comfort zone as the opposition law makers have failed to bring evidence against him on the same in parliament.

Chaponda together with the Malawi diplomat in Washington DC, Edward Sawerengera are allegedly to have plotted to loot the already shrinking government pulse through a dubious $24 million Brazilian maize deal.

On Monday, the first day of the four-week parliament sitting, Rumphi east member of parliament Kamlepo Kaluwa alleged that Chaponda is very much involved in the scam and the speaker ordered him to bring evidence by today 9:30 am.

However, on Tuesday, the deputy speaker of Parliament Mcheka Chilenje dismissed the evidence brought by the outspoken legislator against Chaponda saying it was unreliable.

Kamlepo presented his one-page document evidence to the deputy speaker through the Sergeant at Arm in the early minutes before the start of the house businesses.

However, Chilenje ruled Kamlepo out of order saying “the evidence you bring is out of context to the accusation you raised against the Agricultural minister.”

The development brought chaos between members in the house who demanded the speaker to read or circulate the document because the matter concerns the public.

Chilenje however rebuffed the members claiming the document was private.

“The information is in this document is the communication between former Malawi ambassador in New York Bola and Chaponda. There is nothing against the Brazilian maize deal as claimed by the Rumphi east MP. Therefore I cannot circulate or read it to the house,” ruled Chilenje.

According to the Brazilian maize deal allegation, Chaponda put aside 10 percent of the purchasing cash into his pocket out of 24 million USA dollars.