The Malawi Parliament has passed a motion which will see senior citizens aged 65 and above but not on pension,getting a monthly upkeep allowance from government.

According to the Facebook posting on the Malawi Government official page, All things being equal,the financial support is expected to roll out next year.

This follows the passing of a motion brought in parliament by Zomba Changalume legislator, John Chikalimba, on Thursday that senior citizens that are not on pension should be given at least K20,000 per month for their upkeep.