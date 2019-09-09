By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-It is a known fact that President Peter Mutharika Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is aware that they will lose their court case and the subsequent re-run. As such, they are “making hay” while their “sun” is shining.

The arrogance that these DPP homosapiens have is beyond redemption. Each one of them will need at least 2000 pigs (aka swines) nearby to accommodate their demons if someone was to pray for their deliverance.

This is because their arrogance and impunity are demonic and grossly abnormal.

It has been revealed that K8 billion was given to National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) for the acquisition of more maize to ensure that the nation has sufficient amounts of food to avert a national hunger situation.

However, the money seems to be stuck somewhere. Instead, the DPP apes are busy transferring the only remaining 40 metric tonnes of maize from our maize silos to Mulli”s warehouses and some is being taken for distribution in the Southern Region, DPP’s political base. This is as if hunger is only in the Southern Region!

It has been established that their aim is to make sure that WHEN they are out of government, there must be hunger in most parts of the country so that they should blame it on the rightful winner of the May 21st, 2019 elections.

We call upon our parliamentarians to summon NRFA to explain the following:

What has happened to the MK8 billion?

Why is the 40 metric tonnes going to the southern region only?

Where was the tender notice and eventual award of the contract to Mulli so that he alone can be transporting maize from NFRA?

We will keep on exposing this dying tippex government until it is out of power.