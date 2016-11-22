Tempers flared up in Malawi parliament on Monday after the outspoken Rumphi East law maker, Kamlepo Kaluwa, accused Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda of being involved in $24 million Brazilian maize deal.

Two weeks ago, local media was awash with reports that Chaponda together with the Malawi diplomat in Washington DC, Edward Sawerengera were plotting to loot the already shrinking government pulse through a dubious maize deal.

Speaking in parliament today, Kaluwa alleged that Chaponda is very much involved in the scam, and this did not go well with the senior minister.

Chaponda, therefore, asked the Speaker of parliament Richard Msowoya, to order Kaluwa to bring the material evidence against him that he was indeed involved in Brazilian maize deal.

“Mr Speaker, sir. In line with the standing order 102, through you, allow the honorable Rumphi east member of parliament to bring his evidence on Brazilian maize deal against me tomorrow in the House,” said Chaponda.

However, Kamlepo told the Speaker that he cannot manage to source the evidence by tomorrow.

“Mr Speaker sir, I can indeed bring the evidence but it should not be tomorrow. Give me some time,” said Kaluwa.

In his ruling, Msowoya ordered Kaluwa to bring the evidence by 9:30 am tomorrow, failing which he will be kicked out of the house.