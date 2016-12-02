LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Some concerned citizens on Thursday petitioned the Malawi national assembly pressing government to expedite the Rwandan genocide fugitive Vincent Murekezi with an ultimatum of 48 hours.

The grouping want government to arrest and expedite fugitive Murekezi to his country where is supposed serve the life imprisonment after being convicted in1999 on crimes against humanity.

Presenting the petition to Parliamentary committee on defense and security, the grouping’s chairperson Phillip Kamangira said that the house should carry its own investigations on the matter and moves a motion in the house to prevent future occurrence.

Kamangira added that the petition also aimed at reminding government through the August House on treaties, protocol it signed on behalf of Malawians for the protection of human rights which Murekezi violated.

“The 48 hour ultimatum is to press government to arrest the genocide fugitive, and that his passports be withdrawn and stripped off Malawian citizenship. This is to comply with international protocols including AU Charter on human rights and People and African Convention on Prevention and Combating Corruption.

“We have enough evidence that Murekezi was convicted to life imprisonment for crimes against humanity during 1994 Rwandan Genocide and that has an international warrant of expedition on his head to his country. Malawi government must always reaffirm to these international protocols which are very beneficial to the citizens’ security hence our call to immediately comply”, said Kamangira.

After receiving the petition, Defense and Security Committee Chairperson, Olipa Muyawa assured the grouping that Parliament will carry its independent investigations on matter and move a motion to prevent the occurrence of such matters in the future.

Last month, The Rwandan national Prosecutor Fautsin Nkusi declared Murekezi as a convict and that he has been wanted in that country to face the life jail sentence for crimes against humanity.

Nkusi’ declaration came after Malawi government through the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security cleared Murekezi of having a hand in the 1994 Rwandan genocide that has no any criminal record against him.

Nkusi also told Zodiak since 2009 his office has been waiting on the Malawi government through the Director of Public Prosecution’s office to extradite Murekezi.