Malawi government has finally disbursed the controversial MK4 billion to all district councils despite facing critics from the civil society organizations as well as the citizens.

According to report, each of the 35 councils getting K183m for on spot immediate development projects.

Mulanje Bale MP Victor Musowa thanked the government for disbursing the money even in areas held by the opposition.

The MPs in parliament agreed that their respective councils have received the district development fund cheque.

Zomba district council director of planning Walter Chikuni confirmed the old capital city has finally received the money saying it will be shared equally among its nine area development zones.

MP for Zomba Malosa Roy Kachale Banda said the process to access the fund is very long and ambiguous.

Action Hope Malawi executive director Sammy Aaron said the government has not put in place strict measures to avoid abuse by council officials.

He also said the guide lines empowers an MP to choose development projects rather than development committees.