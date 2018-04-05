SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The country’s female lawmakers through its Parliamentary women caucus committee are pleading with constituents to vote incumbent legislators ahead of 2019 general elections.

The plea comes barely a month after the committee also urged the media with objective reporting.

The female legislators have vowed to go flat-out campaigning for each other in their constituencies ahead of the next year’s Parliamentary elections.

The female Members of Parliament (MPs) who are 32 in total haven been in all the constituents with one voice; “vote for a female candidate or perish in 2019”.

The committee thinks that voting for a female lawmaker is a recipe for addressing public resources theft saying men are much involved in the malpractice than women.

Parliamentary women caucus secretary Aisha Mambo Adams told The Maravi Post upon completion of the constituents visits on Wednesday at Salima North-West constituency that the initiative will help to bring confidence among the incumbent MPs in the face of constituents.

Adams who is also MP for Mangochi Mkungulu emphasised the need for constituents to vie for a female parliamentary candidate who takes initiate developments to all the communities as a mother.

“The initiative aims at retaining all female legislators plus those that might be interested to participate in the forthcoming 2019 elections. We have been into almost 32 constituencies pleading with chiefs, communities to rally behind our members.

“Through these visits, we have learnt that not only Community Development Funds changes the area but also sourcing funds from other local and international organisations like the way Dr. Jessie Kabwila is doing in her area by engaging World Bank in some projects”, says Adams.

Dr. Kabwira Salima, North-West constituency lawmaker lauded the committee for the visit which has instilled trust and confidence among her constituents.

Kabwila who is also the committee chairperson disclosed that the visit has helped to dispel rumors that she joined Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“The committee members have said it clearly that no one has left her party joining another party because of this program. I am Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member and I will remain as such till the general elections. So, let every community support female parliamentary candidates,” urges Kabwila.

The committee is yet to make another phase of the constituencies’ visit towards the 2019 general elections