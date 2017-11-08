Normal duties were disrupted around 10 am at Limbe Bus Depot in Blantyre, after a police officer fatally shot a civilian while on duty.

The deceased, Limitedi Mitozo of 43 years old, was working within the deport, which is helping minibus operators to find customers.

According to police report released and made available to the Maravi Post, the police official, Sergeant Goodson Samudeni, who is works with the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) in Blantyre, was on duty during the time of the incidence, with other Police and MRA officials.

The report said the men in uniform were checking vehicle clearance documents for minibus that belongs to George Aziz of Mangochi at the deport.

However, the driver of the said vehicle resisted to hand over the keys to the Police, a development that attracted public interest.

The report reads that some disgruntled members of the community within the depot, condemned the attempt to cease the vehicle and started shouting at the MRA officials.

Reads the report “one of the disgruntled community attempted to grab a rifle from No. B1247 Sgt Goodson Samudeni of Limbe Police now attached to MRA. He accidentally pulled the trigger and shot the deceased in the head who collapsed dead.”

The Police report further said the body of the deceased was referred to Queens Hospital amid unruly commotion.

During the fracas, angry residents smashed the Police vehicles windscreen with stone.

The Police however, calmed the situation after almost two hours running battle with the public.

Reacting to the development, chairperson for Limbe Minibus Association Coxley Kamange blamed the Police for the development.

According to him, as the association they will make sure that justice takes place.

The deceased according to the Police report hailed from Dzajunja village in the area of Traditional Authority Mbenje in Nsanje district.

No any arrest was made according to the Police.