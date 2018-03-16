BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Fiscal Police in Blantyre on Wednesday arrested lawyer David Kanyenda for allegedly embezzling K5.8 million in client’s money which included legal fees.

The lawyer Kanyenda was therefore was granted police bail Thursday.

Fiscal Police Officer-in-Charge, Isaac Norman, confirmed the development, saying the lawyer was released after he paid back the money to the client, Wisted Chaleka.

“Kanyenda got the money for his client in 2014 but he did not give the money to the client until Thursday. So the police went to his office and arrested him,” Norman said.

The conduct of most lawyers has in recent months come under scrutiny following several complaints pilling up at the Malawi Law Society (MLS).

But MLS President, Mwiza Nkhata, Thursday declined to comment on the arrest when asked on what disciplinary action MLS would take on Kanyenda.

Nkhata said he would not comment because he was yet to get official communication.

Chaleka, who comes from Mapanga Village, Traditional Authority Machinjiri, in Blantyre, was involved in a car accident in 2013 and engaged Kanyenda to claim compensation.