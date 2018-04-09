LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi police from Area 30 headquarters in Lilongwe have arrested the northern region immigration chief Richard Chidwala over immigrants syndicate.

The law enforcers arrested Chidwala and three of his juniors for helping three Ethiopians who were remanded at Kachere prison in Lilongwe escape.

The police said the immigration officers went to the prison to take the immigrants but they allegedly dropped them at a businessman’s house in Salima.

Chidwala was arrested at his home on Saturday whilst the juniors were arrested at Jenda Road block on their way from Salima.

Police say they are about to break a strong immigration syndicate which has been on rampant in the country.