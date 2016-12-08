BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi police have arrested Rwandan businessman Vincent Murekezi who is accused of participating in the 1994 genocide in his home country.

According to impeccable sources, Murekezi was arrested Thursday (today) morning.

The arrest comes few days after Rwanda National Prosecution spokesman Nkusi Faustin confirmed that they have been asking Malawi for the extradition of Murekezi from 2009.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Principal Secretary Dalitso Kabambe confirmed that Malawi government received “several requests” for extradition of extradition of genocide suspect.

“Mr Murekezi has been arrested. He is being held at Area 30 police headquarters. Police are waiting for directives from government on the process of extradition,” a police officer said.

Central Region Police spokesperson Noriett Chihana, Lilongwe Police Station spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula and National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera were coy to comment on the matter, saying it was sensitive.

About 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed by Hutu militias in the 100-day slaughter in 1994.