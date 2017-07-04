BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi Police at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre on Monday arrested a 26-year old Venezuelan young woman for being found with cocaine.

Police Airport Spokesperson Sapulain Chitonde identified the suspect as Andreina Del Valle Mendez Torres whom the police confiscated her luggage containing the said cocaine which was disguised as polish shoes.

Chitonde said Torres was arrested at around 14: 40 hours upon arrival from Venezuela through Ethiopian Airlines using passport number 066578765.

The Airport publicist added that they arrested the suspect following a tip from well-wishers.

All passengers from ET disembarked and she remained in the Aircraft. Police was suspicious after seeing passengers starting boarding the aircraft. This time they made a follow up and found her.

The police attempt to communicate to her proved futile as she could not understand nor speak English. The suspect’s bags were collected and thoroughly searched. The drug was found concealed in 10 bundles. Each bundle contained 25 brushes like materials making a total of 250 brushes to beat the Police Security.

Chitonde added that after breaking one brush looking like material, Cocaine powder was found concealed inside. The substance was under microscope as the suspect could not speak any Language apart from Venezuelan.

“The suspect remains in police custody pending a court appearance on charges of Illegal Importation of Dangerous Drugs, an offence under Section 11 (a) as read with Regulation 19 of Dangerous Drug Act.

“The police at the airport are therefore thanking well-wishers who tipped us and at the same time sending a warning message to general public that a long arm of the justice will catch them if tries to use the facility in importing or exporting anything dangerous,” said Chitonde.