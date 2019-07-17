By Richard Kayenda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Lilongwe on Tuesday arrested twelve students from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR ) for holding ‘illegal’ demonstrations over tuition hike.

The students have been holding the demonstrations since last Monday as a way of compelling the college management to rescind the decision to raise fees.

The demonstrations which started at Bunda Campus on Monday exacerbated yesterday with City Campus students joining their counterparts by stoning vehicles and burning tyres along the M1 road.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Patrick Kasauka confirmed the development, saying students disturbed peace of the innocent passers-by.

According to one of the business people who ply their trade around the City Campus, business came to a standstill yesterday as the demonstrations distabilised peace for business.

In his statement, president for the students union, Timothy Grant, said that students were not pleased with the communication from the management of the College to hike tuition.

“As union, we wrote our management asking them not to review the fees upwards. We also outlined reasons why we thought hiking the tuition was not a better way to go but management did not take heed of that. That’s why students decided to hold the demonstrations to express their displeasure,” said Grant

Lately, many students have been dropping out of universities and colleges due to fee hikes with LUANAR losing about 150 students last academic year alone