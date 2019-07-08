LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police Services on Sunday told the nation that about 68 people are in police custody for being behind properties looting during the July 4-5 demonstrations.

The demos aimed at pushing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah to resign for being behind May 21 polls’ electoral fraud.

In a press statement signed by Police National Spokesperson James Kadadzera and made available to The Maravi Post said law enforcers arrested 68 suspects strongly connected to the looting and injuring of police officers.

Kadadzera added that the perpetrators will be answerable in Court as individuals.

“Kamphata (16), Lilongwe Old Town (8), Lilongwe City Centre (15), Mzuzu (18), and 11 in Rumphi.

“In Mzuzu 55 out of 231 bicycles that were stolen from Mzuzu ADD offices have been recovered. We have also recovered 4 computer monitors and 2 CPUs,” said Kadadzera.

He added, “The law enforcers are vigilant and alert in making sure that everything is under control, day and night. We have put inplace strategies and modalities so that citizens can normally access services at hospitals, schools, shops, and markets.

“The Police are also warning all those who are creating and spreading scary messages and audios on Social media propagating hatred and violence that they will be traced and answer in Court. It is a crime to fabricate messages on Social media or any other medium, bent at instilling fear or panic on Malawians”.