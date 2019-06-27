the-owner-of-the-resort-Allan-Michael-white-man

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Mzuzu are keeping in custody Gift Mtambo, a manager at Lake View Resort for questioning in connection to the murder of Fay, a British national, who was staying at the resort with his family was found dead in the early hours of Thursday, June 27, 2019 one hundred metres from the resort.

Peter Kalaya, Northern Region police spokesperson told The Maravi Post that preliminary police investigations reveal that Fay left the resort at around 8 p.m on Wednesday to escort his manager who live within the area on foot.

Kalaya said that after realising that her husband was taking long, the deceased’s wife, Tina Kamanga and other employees of the resort formed a search party and started looking for him.

The deceased was found in the early hours of Thursday dumped in the bush some metres from the road with deep cuts in the head and face.

“The assailants also went away with his two mobile phones. Fay’s body has since been taken to Mzuzu Central Hospital where a postmortem is expected to be done,” says Kalaya.

The Police are therefore advising people to desist from walking around alone especially at night and are asking those who might have information leading to the arrest of the thugs to come forward.