MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Mangochi on Tuesday night pounced on Mangochi Central Constituency Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Parliamentary Candidate in the May 21 elections, Anussa Hassen aged 39, alongside an MCP member, Wilos Nkhwuwu aged 33.

Information reaching this publication indicate that, the law enforcers conducted the operation in a military style raid, when they surrounded the houses of the two before storming in.

It has also been known that, before the arrest, police did not summon the wanted people as is normally done so that the suspects could come to police on their own.

When contacted, Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector Rhodrick Maida confirmed about the arrest.

Bu Maida was quick to refer this publication to the Eastern Region Police Headquarters Publicist Joseph Sauka saying, the people that were arrested have been transferred to the regional police hence they are the ones better placed to divulge palatable information.

But an interview with Sauka confirmed about the arrest saying Hassen and Mkwuwu have been arrested in connection with the anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations that took place in Mangochi earlier this month on July 4.

He further said during the demonstrations, the two had infringed the rights of other people when they threatened the current Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Victoria Kingston and went a mile recording their threats into a video which they posted and had gone viral on social media.

He said the suspects would appear in court soon to answer charges of Intimidation and Use of Insulting language

On why the law enforcers did not summon the two so that they walk on their own to police, Sauka said, the arrest through raid was also part of means of arrest that the police normally use when arresting suspects hence deemed it appropriate to use such means when arresting the two.

Also responding to why the two had to be transferred from Mangochi to the regional police in Zomba, the PRO said it’s a normal thing to transfer some cases to the regional headquarters depending on the nature of offence.

However, comments describing the arrest as politically motivated are now trickling in from various quarters of the general public through Facebook, Whatssup and other modes of social media communication.

The police is being blamed for being used by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) by embarking on political persecution whose objective is to use intimidation to weaken the political stamina of strong political opponents.

Anussa Hassen hails from Mtalimanja Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mponda while Wilos Nkwuwu comes from Michesi Village, T/A Mponda and both from Mangochi district.