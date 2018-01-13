THYOLO-(MaraviPost)-A 40-year-old Prophet identified as Sampulo Newiri in Thyolo district who does his ministering under a church called Thamanda has been arrested by Malawi police to answer charges of conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Reports say the prophet has been telling his followers among other things, not to send their children to school, not to seek medical treatment when they are sick and it has been also learnt that last year, he instructed his congregation not to cultivate in their fields stating that God had told him there would be no rains.

According to Acting Public Relations Officer for Thyolo Police Amosi, the suspect was arrested after the members of the community reported him to police about his ministry`s preaching which they say it’s a barrier to development.

He appeared in court on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to the charges of conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

He also had brought with him his church members who were all dressed in white and in support of him saying the prophet`s arrest was the work of Satan who is jealous of the preaching of their prophet.

The case was adjourned to January 22, 2018.

He comes from Chipendo village, T/A Chimaliro in the same district.