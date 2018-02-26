BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Chileka International Airport police in Blantyre are keeping in custody a 32-year-old Tanzanian national for being found with cocaine at on Saturday.

The suspect has been identified as Kelvin Michael Mgosi who was arrested on 24 February around 14:30 pm.

According to reports, the suspect was caught in transit to Spain from Tanzania via Addis Ababa and was about to board an Ethiopian airline at Chileka International Airport.

As he reached for security check up on X-ray machine, police officer who was on duty detected some suspicious substances in his bag and he demanded to physically check it.

After opening the bag, the officer found the illicit drug and the suspect was immediately arrested.

The suspect is in police custody at Chileka Police Station where he is waiting to answer the charge of found in possession of illicit drug and illegal exportation of dangerous drug.