Lilongwe police are keeping in custody a 47-year-old, Mathews Mlenga, a Zambian national for being found in possession of Indian Hemp.

Lilongwe Police Spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that on March 5, Area 36 police received a tip from well-wishers saying the suspect was parking some bags of the illegal stimulant in his compound.

“The suspect was having bags of loose Indian hemp to be transported out of the country,” Dandaula said.

He added that upon receiving the tip, police made a follow up and managed to arrest and seize six bags of Indian hemp weighing 95 kilograms each.

Dandaula further said that the suspect is in police custody waiting for court hearing and police are keeping the Indian hemp before sending it to Chitedze Research Station for tests.