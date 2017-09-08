Police in Mzuzu this week asked media practitioners in the City to report crime news in a manner that does not instill fear among the public and potential investors.

Mzuzu Police Station, Officer In-charge (OC), Lovemore Mwabumba, made the appeal Wednesday during an interactive meeting the law enforcers had with Nyika Media Club in the City.

He said some reports have the potential to scare away people who would like to invest in Malawi.

“For example, if Mzuzu City has registered increased crime rate, will it be right to report that the City has criminals? The possibility is that investors and indeed residents, will contemplate on moving out of the City, while the potential ones may reverse their decisions to come into the here,” Mwabumba said.

The OC applauded the media for the role it plays in ensuring that the Mzuzu City becomes crime free.

“I must appreciate the media for the big role that it plays in ensuring that every piece of information from our side is relayed to the public.

“We cannot talk of reducing crime or disseminating information on either women or child rights, without involving the media, which is like mouth piece,” he said.

Mwabumba said, “We recognize the press as a key partner, so we will make sure that we involve media in every stage of our operations before, during and after the elections.”

Nyika Media Club Chairperson, Wanangwa Tembo, said that the media would do its part in ensuring that the public gets information that it needs to know to achieve the desired impact.

“Our assurance to the Police Service, which is our partner in development, is that we will do our part in disseminating needed information as expected,” he said.

Among other discussed during the meeting, was how the media and the Police Service will work together in the 2019 tripartite elections to reduce crimes that emanate from conflicts during campaign and after elections.