Police in Lilongwe the capital city of Malawi, have on Wednesday morning blocked the traditional leaders’ demonstration.

Over 50 traditional leaders across the country organized their peaceful demonstration against the land bill which they claim that it snatches their power.

The demonstration started at Likuni going to the Parliament but the law enforcers dispersed the group with tear gas.

When asked why they decided to disperse the group, the police said the chiefs did not follow the proper protocols.

However, the Group Village Headman Mphambano cried foul, telling The Maravi Post that they followed all the procedures.

“We followed all procedures and we wonder why the police are doing this to us,” said Mphambano.

He however assured the nation that they will sit down again and find another day of presenting their petition soon.

Recently, the Lilongwe police blocked the Billy Mayaya’s protest against the persistent electricity blackouts and arrested him in the process.