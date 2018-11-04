LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Former officers of the defunct Malawi Young Pioneers (MYP) were on Wednesday night forced out of their makeshift houses at the memorial tower in Lilongwe.

Ex-MYP leader Franco Chilemba confirmed of the development saying a team of senior police officers went to the place to tell them to move out.

Chilemba expressed shock over the matter, saying using intimidation to silence them will just worsen matters.

He said the grouping is planning to storm the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) at the Capital Hill to demand their dues any day this week.

Faceofmalawi reporter who visited the site on Thursday saw only heavily armed police officers patrolling the place.

The people have been camping at the place since last year with the aim of forcing government to pay them MK1.6 billion.

They were initially about 2 800 but some of them already received their dues after being forcibly retired.