BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi Police were on Wednesday overpowered by the residents of the squatter township of Mtsiriza as they were on a mission to foil a mob justice on the family allegedly to be practicing Satanism.

Reports indicate that there is a family in the township which is believed to be practicing Satanism and the resident were tired of them hence decided to take the law in their own hands.

The clash saw police vehicle torched and the police officers were chased away as the irate crowd of residents bayed for the blood of the family.

According to eyewitness, some residents also sustained minor injuries.

However, residents in the township gave conflicting accounts on what caused the violence that has cost a police vehicle.

Some residents say a family was practising Satanism and other residents were tired of this hence they decided to administer mob justice on the family.

Others said a family was forcing some children to pray against their will and locked the children in their house.

The angry residents demolished the house but did not find the children and the police came to bring order when the residents turned against the law enforcers.

Police officers at Lilongwe Police Station confirmed the incident but refused to give more information.

Meanwhile, 20 people are repprted to have been arrested.

Police spokesman James Kadadera said more arrests are likely.