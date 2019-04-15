The Commissioner of Police responsible for Eastern Region Arlene Baluwa has called upon the public to join hands in finding lasting solutions on the killing, abduction and exhumation of the remains of people with albinism.

The call was made on Sunday at Police Cottage in Mangochi district at a day long meeting with all Traditional Authorities (T/As), Community Policing chairpersons and representatives of Association of People with albinism (Apam) from all the four districts of the region.

Baluwa said, it is now high time that we all join hands and find lasting solutions to the atrocities that our brothers and sisters with albinism are going through.

She said, this is why she thought of calling for the meeting to plan together on how best we can strengthen security in our region.

She therefore assured people with albinism that Police is doing everything possible to end the vice like increasing police visibility in remote areas.

Speaking at the same meeting, Senior Chief Chimwala of Mangochi district assured the Police that as Traditional leaders, they will tighten security in their respective areas by among other things, policing each other as experience has shown that in most cases, these cases are being perpetrated by relatives.

And in his remarks, Apam chairperson for Zomba district William Masapi who represented Apam Eastern Region, thanked the Police for coming up with the meeting.

He said people with albinism in the country are really going through a lot hence the need to join hands in dealing with the vice. Masapi said, people with albinism are just like any other person and asked the Chiefs to deal with the myth that body parts of people with albinism can bring fortune.

Masapi who is a teacher by profession and a father of six who are not born with albinism concluded by asking the courts to speed up the outstanding cases.

Eastern Region is one of the regions that was heavily hit on attacks on people with albinism but the trend has tremendously decreased due to a number of interventions being implemented.