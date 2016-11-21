Chaos erupted in Nathenje area in Lilongwe the capital city of Malawi as the youths the residents were protesting to kill a man, who is believed to have resurrected on Sunday 20 November, 2016.

According to reliable source, the incident happened around 4 pm when the man who they say died and buried some months ago was found alive within the area.

Our source said the man was saved by the police against a group of the youth who wanted to kill him.

“He died after bewitched some months ago but we were surprised to see him today,” said our source.

“So after seeing him, it is when a group of youth planned to kill because this is abomination,” they added.

Upon learning that the resurrected man was being kept at Nathenje Police Station, the angry residents barricaded the road while burning tyres demanding the police to release the man.

However, Lilongwe Police spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula, has denied the allegations, saying the police are not keeping any resurrected man.