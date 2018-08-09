LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police this dismissed reports that blood suckers have resurfaced in Mulanje.

This comes months after a wave of attacks last year against people accused of being vampires causing panic and chaos in the southern part of the country

The lynch mob attacks began in mid-September in a country where belief in witchcraft is widespread. Ten people died in the attacks with Blantyre mobs “torching a 22-year-old epileptic man in Chileka, and another man was stoned to death …after being suspected of being a blood sucker.

Police national spokesperson, James Kadadzera however said it is not true that blood suckers have resurfaced in the district of Mulanje.

He said some groups of people are bent at instilling fear and panic to communities by fabricating the blood sucking rumours in the district saying it is criminal and punishable by law.

“As we are speaking we have arrested two people in connection with these false rumours. We have arrested one person for giving false information that he was sucked blood but medical reports indicated that he was not,”‘ he said as quoted by The Daily Times.

Last year over 10 people were killed on suspicion of either being blood suckers or habouring blood suckers.

When the attacks worsened, the United Nations and U.S. embassy blacklisted several districts as dangerous zones for staffers and nationals.