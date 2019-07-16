LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- As business on Monday was in bad shape after the student from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), Bunda Campus, closed the Bunda- Mitundu road for protesting on a raising of the fees from MK350 to MK420 representing 15%,the matter still on.

The students closed the road at Bunda’s main campus gate and started burning the tires after the management announced the 15% fees hike.

But today, Innocent Students at Mitundu Secondary school, Near LUANAR Bunda Campus had a rude awakening when Anti-Riot Police shot canisters of Teargas into the Secondary School campus.

There were running battles between Police and LUANAR students who were demonstrating against college fee hike.

In course of dispensing the angry College students, Police fired scores of canisters of Teargas into Mitundu Secondary school campus thereby creating commotion amongst the secondary school students.

The kids had to run for their dear lives while Police continued attacking them to prevent them from joining the College Students.

The Police then ordered that the Secondary school gates be locked so that no student should enter the Secondary school campus. College Students were also seeking refuge inside the Secondary School Campus.

Scores of Secondary school students (Boys and girls) were seen roving around Mkwinda Trading Centre, which is 2kms away from their campus, around 8 O’clock PM, on Monday requesting villagers to accommodate them.

Meanwhile, scores of Secondary School students have slept outside their school campus in the nearby village.

There is a risk of rape among students as well as by the villagers who may seem to be offering help to the vulnerable boys and girls.

The situation has been tense since morning.