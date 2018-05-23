By Brian Longwe

Lilongwe-(Maravi Post)

Police in the Central region say they are working fingers and nails to enhance maximum security and ensure that justice prevail when dealing with criminal cases in all corners of the country.

The sentiments were made on Tuesday 22 May 2018, during the training of 55 newly recruited Criminal Investigations Detectives (CIDs) which took place at the Central region police headqarters in Lilongwe.

According to the Commissioner for central region police Innocent Bottoman, the training aimed at equipping the new recruits with investigative knowledge and skills, and teach them proper procedures on how to hold their operations.

Bottoman explained that the workshop was also significant to enlighten officers on other laws which are not given to them during normal police trainings.

He said “Criminal Investigation Department is one of the backbones of Malawi police service so we organised this training to equip these begginers with skills that will improve this department’s work on the ground. And in this training we are teaching them a number of laws including Animal Protection Law of 1970, that entails various freedoms and rights of animals.”

Lilongwe Society for Protection and Care of Animals (LSPCA), a grouping which seeks to protect the rights of animals took part in the workshop by providing financial support.

Education Officer for the organisation Edson Chiweta said “we have registered a rise of animal rights abuse in the societies that is why we are collaborating with police to enforce the Animal Protection Law, among others.”

In an interview, one of the newly recruited officers Carolyn Chikalo said the training will help the team to improve and bring positive outcomes to the country.

Chikalo said the officers are set to bring to the end of the ongoing cases of corruption, and other serious human rights violation cases in the country.