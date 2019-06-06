Malawi police fires teargas canisters  to disperse MCP supporters’s demos

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police officers on Thursday morning fired teargas canisters to opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters at the party’s headquarters

The irritate law enforcers made the move to disperse MCP supporters demos planned to M1 Road en-route to Kamuzu International Airport.

However, in the process, teargas ransacked the United States of America (USA) offices that are adjacent to MCP building.

The incident happened when US Ambassador Virginia Palmer was holding a meeting with the MCP leader, Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

During this time, the police were trying to block the MCP supporters from holding their anti-Presidential results in the capital city of Malawi.

Soon after managing to escape the mayhem at the MCP headquarters, Palmer rushed to her office (US Embassy’s office) but unfortunately the police followed and fired her with teargas canisters.

“She was then saved by the embassy security personnel. The security personnel rushed in the office where they US ambassador was and took her out,” said the eye witness.

While the police are yet to comment on the matter, some quarters said that the move was deliberate.

In a related development, Police in Mchinji have fired teargas at protesters along the Mchinji Road but the protesters are not relenting.