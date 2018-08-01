LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- Reports reaching the Maravi Post reveals that The Malawi Police has written the country’s Vice President Saulos Chilima to provide information on alleged spy machine which is aimed at tapping the public’s phone conversations.

This come two weeks after Chilima told the Masitha political rally in the capital Lilongwe during the launch of his United Transformation Movement (UTM) that government secured a spy machine to rig 2019 elections.

In a letter this publication has seen, signed by Malawi Police Chief Rodney Jose, VP Chilima has been given seven days to explain about the alleged spying machine which can also be used to rig elections

“In your speech you alluded to a very important piece of information about the purchase of a spying machine for purposes of rigging the upcoming tripartite general elections by some quarters.

As you are aware as Malawi Police service prevention, investigation and detection of crimes is part of our mandate and so are issues of protection of human rights for Malawians. Rigging of elections borders on human rights hence our concern,” reads the letter in part.

The IG adds, “Iam writing to you therefore to humbly request you Sir to provide more information on the issue at the earliest convenience preferably a maximum of 7 days within the receipt of this letter so that my office can institute a formal investigation into the matter”.