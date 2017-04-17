BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)— As a resignation letter allegedly written by Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima to President Arthur Peter Mutharika, is circulating on social media, Police in the country, have launched serious investigations into the matter, Maravi Post has learnt.

The letter, purportedly written by Chilima to Mutharika dated April 15, 2017, expresses dismay over President Mutharika-led government’s failure to meet the development agenda that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) promised during campaign in 2014.

The letter further claims that Chilima is unhappy over a media blackout on the state broadcaster Malawi Broadcasting Station (MBC), on his activities.

“Your Excellency I have served you as Vice President for almost three years now. You made a decision to pick me as your running mate back in 2014, with a strong belief that I will deliver in line with your development agenda for Malawi.

“However, I regret to inform you that I have lost interest in continuing with my noble duties, due to politicization of my office by outside forces in terms of press coverage, and freedom of action,” reads the letter in part.

Reacting to the fake letter, Malawi Police said the issue will be seriously investigated and the culprits brought to book.

In an interview with the MBC TV, Police spokesperson James Kadadzera, said forgery is a serious crime and the police will hunt the people behind the bogus resignation letter.

“It has come to our attention that some people forged the letter about Vice President Saulos Chilima’s resignation. We have learnt this through social media. We have instituted investigations into the matter.

“We will hunt the people behind it m, and they will face the law,” Kadadzera said.

Much as the letter has incorporated real issues on the ground, the letter has some glaring errors not befitting the office of the Vice Preside. The memo also uses a signature that is very far from that of VP Chilima.

This is not the first time for people to forge a resignation letter of a high official. In 2013 a resignation letter purportedly written by the then President Joyce Banda, also went viral on social media.