LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi police at Lingadzi station in the capital Lilongwe are keeping in custody a thirty-two-year old Nigerian national for allegedly possessing cocaine.

LingadzaPolice Station Spokesperson Foster Benjamin has identified the suspect as Amachi Akoligwe who was arrested on Monday at his Area 47 residence following atip-off the police received from well-wishers.

Benjamin told TheMaravi Post that Akoligwe was found with 20 pounds of the suspected illicit drug upon his arrest.

“Investigations arestill underway to trace the sources of the dangerous drug. Akoligwe who hailsfrom Imo state in Nigeria, is expected to appear in court soon”, said Benjamin