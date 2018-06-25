Zomba First Grade Magistrate on Thursday fined a Zomba Police Officer K120, 000 for reckless driving at Thondwe where he hit a seven-year-old boy to death.

Police Prosecutor, Sub Inspector, Gerard Chinoko told the court that on May 13 this year, Sergeant William Mundwa was driving a Toyota Hiace Minibus on the Blantyre-Zomba Road where he hit the boy, Salim Ibrahim, to death.

The minibus, registration KA 1264, had no passengers on board at the time of the accident, according to the prosecutor.

“Your worship, in willful disregard for the safety of person and property of others, the accused caused the death of a 7-year-old boy,” Chinoko told the court.

The court also heard that the Mundwa was arrested on the spot and was later brought before Zomba First Grade Magistrate Court where he pleaded guilty to the offences of causing death by reckless driving which is Contrary to Section 126 (4) of the Road Traffic Act.

In mitigation, Mundwa asked the court to consider giving him a lenient punishment because he was a first time offender, a married man with three children.

First Grade Magistrate Esther Phiri fined the accused K120, 000 and ordered that the money should be given to the deceased family.

Mundwa comes from Mamphwanya Village, Traditional Authority Kuntumanji in Zomba.