ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police headquarters in the eastern region is in a tight corner following the missing of its officer who until his disappearance was working for police band section in old capital Zomba.

Eastern Region Police Spokesperson, Joseph Sauka has identified the missing officer as Dickson Kaipa Gama who is believed to have vanished from his house during the wee hours of February 28 this year.

Sauka said the missing officer is aged 57, brown in complexion and of medium height, and that on the day he left home, Gama wore a blue pair of a short trousers with side pockets, grey t-shirt with stripes and a black pair of shoes.

The police publicist believe that Gama may have committed suicide as upon leaving his house Kaipa left a suicide note at his home.

Sauka has however not disclosed the contents of the suicide note saying that such is a personal and family matter that can not be shared in the media.

“The police in the region are therefore appealing to the general public to report to eastern region police headquarters or any nearest police… if they may come across him either dead or alive”, urges Sauka.