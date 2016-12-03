In an attempt to improve the standards of the Malawi Police Service, The Commissioner of Police for Central Region Clifford Bandawe urged newly graduated police recruits to work with deligence and professionalism in their respective areas of work, inorder to achieve the purpose of serving the general public.

Bandawe made the plea at the graduation ceremony he presided over at Mtakataka on behalf of the Inspector General of Police who was also sending off other recruits at Limbe Police Training school.

In his remarks, the commandant for Mtakataka police training institution

Gridwish Mangazi Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, applauded the graduants for their outstanding behaviour during the training and asked them to represent the police with the image incarcated in them. Mangazi acknowledged that it was not easy for the recruits to graduate since 16 of their colleagues failed to make it due to disciplinary wows. The new police officers spiced the day with different displays and amongst them were biyonet fighting, public order management and log drill.