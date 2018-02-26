LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)Police in Lilongwe on Monday released Nicholas Dausi Jnr, a son to Minister of Information Nicholas Dausi and his friends from custody, Maravi Post has established.

Dausi Jnr and friends were arrested on Friday for causing a scene at Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church in Lilongwe which is owned by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

Dausi jnr and his friends, using a ministry of information vehicle followed a woman who was on her way to the church where they disrupted Church services.

It is reported that the men had in possession of a gun which they used to threaten the church members before they were pepper sprayed and apprehended by the guards.

Confirming the release of the suspects, Deputy National Police Publicist Thomeck Nyaude said were released because the police did not find any case for them to answer after questioned.

He however said that the police are not sure if one of the suspects was really a son to Malawi`s Minister of Information.