Kondowe is currently receiving treatment at Diang Luke Hospital in Lilongwe after severely beaten by the police during the fracas

By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Over five people with albinism, including Association of People with Albinism (APAM) President Overstone Kondowe on Saturday sustained injuries after running battles with Malawi Police Service officers.

This follows albino protesters who holding vigil at Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) in the capital Lilongwe blocked the M1 road at Kanengo.

The protesters blocked the road ahead of President Peter Mutharika’s scheduled return from the Northern Region.

One police officer also has also sustained injuries.

Seven people with albinism were arrested but later released.

Kondowe is currently receiving treatment at Diang Luke Hospital in Lilongwe after severely beaten by the police during the fracas.