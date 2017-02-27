Police in Lilongwe on Sunday fatally shot suspected robber at the resident of the Budget Director Chancy Simwaka in are 47 sector 5, Lilongwe.

Confirming the incident, national police spokesperson James Kadadzera, said the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday 26 February, 2017.

He said the deceased was with his four colleagues who are at large.

“The deceased managed to climb the fence of Simwaka’s house but his friends were outside. However, the police who were guarding the premise saw him fast and then shot him dead,” said Kadadzera.

The national police spokesperson said the deceased was shot on the leg and died at the scene.

However, Kadadzera revealed that the police are yet to identify the body.

“We are yet to identify the deceased but we shall let you know” said Kadadzera.

He said the law enforcers are doing their best to arrest the other criminals who are at large soon.