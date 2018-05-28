LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi police in the capital Lilongwe on Sunday shot dead the 30 year-old Goodson Gift Banda after tempting to run away when escorting the police to his accomplice of theft.

According to Kanengo police report the deceased who was the prime suspect in connection to the spate of Robberies that have been happening within Lilongwe city and Salima in particular including kanengo policing area such as Lilongwe Plastic and Packaging Limited where 4 Indian Nationals were severely assaulted and various models of Laptops, Cellphones and Millions of Kwacha Cash were stolen.

DMI campus opposite Central poultry along Lilongwe-Kasungu road where 5 Nunes (Catholic Sisters) and several university students were heavily attacked and in the process stole K4,000,000.00 Cash , 10 various models of Laptops, assorted cellphones.

In the line of investigations, the deceased was arrested and the following items have been recovered, 4 plasma TV screens, 7 Laptops, assorted cellphones.

Upon interviewing him, he was at liberty to lead us to his co-accused at the said village.

The deceased then began to run away as he was leading the team in small chattered route, to the house of his friend.

In order to stop him for further coverage of distance, the investigation team fired a warning bullet in the air but he didn’t stop.

Finally, a stray bullet landed on him and was quickly taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead before medical attention.

The body is lying dead at KCH mortuary pending identification.

The recovered items are yet to be identified by various complainants as stated above and further follow ups are still underway to arrest the remaining suspects.

The late Vge, Liwonde T/A Kadewere Distr. Chiradzulu but was operating from Area 50.

Brief facts surrounding the matter are that, the deceased who was the prime suspect in connection to the spate of Robberies that have been happening within Lilongwe city and Salima in particular including kanengo policing area such as Lilongwe Plastic and Packaging Limited where 4 Indian Nationals were severely assaulted and various models of Laptops, Cellphones and Millions of Kwacha Cash were stolen.

DMI campus opposite Central poultry along Lilongwe-Kasungu road where 5 Nunes ( Catholic Sisters) and several university students were heavily attacked and in the process stole K4,000,000.00 Cash , 10 various models of Laptops, assorted cellphones.

In the line of investigations, the deceased was arrested and the following items have been recovered, 4 plasma TV screens, 7 Laptops, assorted cellphones.

Upon interviewing him, he was at liberty to lead us to his co-accused at the said village.

He then began to run away as he was leading the team in small chattered route, to the house of his friend.

In order to stop him for further coverage of distance, the investigation team fired a warning bullet in the air but he didn’t stop.

Finally, a stray bullet landed on him and was quickly taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead before medical attention.

The body is lying dead at KCH mortuary pending identification.

The recovered items are yet to be identified by various complainants as stated above and further follow ups are still underway to arrest the remaining suspects.

The deceased Banda hailed from Liwonde village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kadewere in Chiradzulu but was operating from Area 50.